When a medication being developed to treat a heart condition gave patients erections, drugmakers knew they had a winner — not for angina, but for erectile dysfunction. That drug is now known as Viagra.

Figuring out that a drug developed for one ailment can be effective for another was once a matter of chance. Now, technological and scientific advances are allowing researchers to rely more on science and less on luck in hopes of cutting the time and expense involved in getting new treatments to patients.

Scott Spangler, chief data scientist for life sciences at IBM Watson Health, said the approach is “especially promising” for patients with neglected diseases, including tubercuis, malaria and certain tropical diseases. The repurposing process could also lead to new treatments for the thousands of diseases that are rare or have specific genetic mutations, which often lack treatment options. “The financial incentive for drugmakers to develop new drugs or vaccines for these diseases just isn’t there,” Spangler said.

The development of new drugs is a long, costly and risky process that most often ends in failure. Estimates suggest that the development of a new drug costs at least $1 billion over 10 years, with only a 10 percent chance of gaining FDA approval.

Joel Dudley, director of the Institute for Next Generation Healthcare in New York, said, “We can be purposeful in our approach” in finding new uses for existing drugs. He cited an “expion” of available data — such as DNA sequences, imaging studies and health care billing data — computer power, and sophisticated algorithms that mine data sets to predict how likely a drug is to treat another condition.

Atul Butte, director of the Institute for Computational Health Sciences at the University of California at San Francisco, also attributes a more systematic approach to repurposing to “an ever-increasing understanding” of the human genome, which has enabled researchers to reclassify diseases based on their genetic or molecular abnormalities rather than on their organ of origin.

Viagra is just one of many repurposing successes. Others include raloxifene, an osteoporosis treatment that is effective in preventing breast cancer, and thalidomide, a discontinued morning-sickness medicine that caused severe birth defects but is now used to treat leprosy and multiple myeloma, a blood cancer.

As for drugs that have failed initial trials, Dudley said that most drugmakers “want to let bad drugs lie,” even if there is evidence that it could treat another disease. “I always make the joke that a failed drug is like Voldemort. If you try to talk about the drug, nobody wants to even hear its name anymore.”

Dudley said he’s optimistic that is changing through programs such as the Discovering New Therapeutic Uses for Existing Molecules program at the Center for Advancing Translational Sciences, or NCATS. Pharmaceutical companies partnering with the program have agreed to release abandoned drugs from their pipelines to researchers.

The program has supported 13 repurposing projects since 2012, including studies aimed at treating schizophrenia, thyroid cancer and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Ten have led to clinical trials.

One of the program’s early successes involves testing saracatinib, developed as a cancer drug, as a treatment for people with Alzheimer’s. Just months after demonstrating that saracatinib reversed brain problems in mice with Alzheimer’s, researchers began testing it in humans — “a process that typically takes years,” said Christine Colvis, director of drug development partnership programs at NCATS. Results are expected later this year.