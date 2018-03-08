With the annual "gotta go to the auto show" jingle ringing in your ears, you may be buying tickets to the Twin Cities Auto Show soon.

It runs March 10-18 at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Admission is $12 for adults and $6 for kids ages 11 to 15. Children age 10 and under are free.

Want to pay less? It's easy. Save $2 by purchasing tickets in advance at the auto show website. Super America locations also have $2 off coupons as do many dealerships. BMW, Porsche and Tesla dealerships are not displaying at the show this year and are not offering coupons.

Half-price day: Save even more on Wednesday when all tickets are $6.

Free tickets: Morrie's Automotive Group offers two free tickets while supplies last to those who sign up online. and pick them up at one of their 12 Twin Cities dealerships or two Wisconsin dealers.

White Bear Lake Mitsubishi will give away a pair of tickets with a test drive. If you can't make it to the auto show, check the website's offer--Get a $25 Target gift card when you do a test drive.

On March 13 all active and retired military get in free. Guests of the military get $2 off at the gate.