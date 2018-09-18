EMPORIA, Kan. — The founder of a popular gravel bicycle race in Kansas says the race has been sold to a Minnesota company.

Dirty Kanza co-founder Jim Cummins announced that the event, which begins and ends in Emporia, will be owned by Life Time Fitness, based in Chanhassen, Minnesota. The company operates athletic resort destinations and athletic events across the country, including other cycling events.

Cummins said he and the current operating board will continue to lead the race.

The Dirty Kanza race began in 2006, with 34 participants. By 2018, the event attracted so many riders that participation was capped at 2,750 riders. It offers participants a chance to ride four distances — 200, 100, 50, and 25 miles.