A key leader for a city-backed, black-owned credit union slated to open this year in Minneapolis lost her job amid allegations of mismanagement.

Me'lea Connelly was removed as executive director of Village Financial Cooperative as of Aug. 20, according to a statement from the Association of Black Economic Power. The association, which oversees the proposed bank, said the action comes after its board of directors was presented with information showing "organizational mismanagement, gross negligence, and misconduct of nonprofit finances and the treatment of its workers."

"We believe these changes were necessary to uphold our commitment to community, remain compliant with legal obligations, be transparent with supporters and funders, as well as provide a healthy work environment," the statement said.

The leadership shake-up was first reported by NorthNews, a community news site in north Minneapolis.

The idea for Minneapolis' only black-led credit union came out of a community meeting in 2016. After a St. Anthony police officer killed Philando Castile, community members came together in north Minneapolis to discuss how activism could help black communities prosper economically.

In the last year, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and City Council members have bet big on Village Financial, both politically and financially. They have hailed it as a way to use economic inclusivity to curb the multigenerational effects of racial disparities and institutional racism in the Twin Cities.

The city has invested $500,000 in the credit union, including a $410,000 loan that will be forgiven contingent upon the bank's performance and opening a brick-and-mortar location by the end of 2019.

Frey was not immediately available for comment.

"While banks prey on vulnerable communities like the North Side, or ignore them all together, a credit union circulates wealth, is controlled by its member owners and can be people- and mission-driven — not driven by profit," Connelly told City Council members in a March meeting.

At the time, Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins called it "a monumental vision and accomplishment."

Leaders for the credit union previously said they planned to open in June. With three months to go in the calendar year, the bank has not announced an open date.

The association said that it will host a community forum Oct. 18 to take questions about the changes, meet the new leadership team of ABEP and learn about next steps. The association said the time and place will be announced later.

This is a developing story. Check startribune.com for updates.