BISMARCK, N.D. — The director of North Dakota State Radio is retiring after a decade on the job.

Mike Lynk was appointed in January 2009 to lead the agency that oversees emergency communications. He made upgrading technology a priority.

Before that, Lynk had a long career in the security and law enforcement fields. Since 1999 he also has worked security for the Minnesota Vikings training camp in Mankato, Minnesota, most recently as on-field supervisor.

His retirement is effective at the end of June.