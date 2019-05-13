BISMARCK, N.D. — The director of North Dakota State Radio is retiring after a decade on the job.
Mike Lynk was appointed in January 2009 to lead the agency that oversees emergency communications. He made upgrading technology a priority.
Before that, Lynk had a long career in the security and law enforcement fields. Since 1999 he also has worked security for the Minnesota Vikings training camp in Mankato, Minnesota, most recently as on-field supervisor.
His retirement is effective at the end of June.
