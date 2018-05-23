UNITED NATIONS — Diplomats say a U.N. committee has granted North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's entire delegation an exemption from U.N. sanctions ahead of its scheduled trip to Singapore to meet U.S. President Donald Trump.

Singapore asked the Security Council committee monitoring sanctions against North Korea for an exemption for all members of the delegation, without submitting specific names, the diplomats said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the process was private.

A deadline of 3 p.m. EST on Wednesday was set to raise objections and the diplomats said none were received.

The Kim-Trump meeting has been scheduled for June 12 although Trump said Tuesday "there's a very substantial chance" the meeting would not proceed on that date.