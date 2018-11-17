WASHINGTON — Spencer Dinwiddie scored a season-best 25 points, D'Angelo Russell had 23 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the Washington Wizards 115-104 on Friday night for their first win since Caris LeVert's gruesome foot injury.

The Nets had lost five straight in Washington and ended a three-game slide overall. Jarrett Allen had 16 points and 12 rebounds in his return after missing two games due to illness.

LeVert is Brooklyn's leading scorer this season but suffered what was originally feared to be a season-ending injury Monday. Doctors found no fractures, though, and he is expected to avoid surgery and return later this season from a dislocated foot.

Dwight Howard scored a season-high 25 points for the Wizards before fouling out in the fourth quarter. He also grabbed 17 rebounds, and Washington ended its three-game winning streak.

Bradley Beal scored 20 points and John Wall had 16. The All-Star backcourt duo combined to shoot only 14 for 38 on a night Washington went 3 of 17 from beyond the arc, posting season lows in makes and attempts.

Neither team led by more than six in the first half before Brooklyn used a 19-5 run to build a 79-64 advantage in the third. Russell scored eight of those points — five from the foul line — and found Joe Harris and Allen Crabbe for 3-pointers.

Washington briefly got back within eight, but the Nets reclaimed a double-digit lead and kept it throughout the fourth quarter.

CARIS COMING WITH?

Nets coach Kenny Atkinson is hopeful LeVert will be able to join the team on the road in the near future.

"Not right now, but I'd say soon," Atkinson said of LeVert's ability to travel. "He's kind of walking around."

TIP-INS

Nets: Russell scored 13 of Brooklyn's first 21 points on 6-of-8 shooting. ... F Rondae Hollis-Jefferson sat out with a sprained right ankle.

Wizards: Had held opponents under 30 points for seven consecutive quarters before Brooklyn scored 30 in the second. ... Wall picked up his fourth technical foul of the season with 6:02 left in the third quarter, and his first flagrant with 59 second remaining in the game.

UP NEXT:

Nets: Host the LA Clippers on Saturday night.

Wizards: Play the fourth game of a five in a row at home Sunday night vs. Portland.