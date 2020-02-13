SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Djordje Dimitrijevic posted 17 points and seven assists as Mercer edged past Wofford 70-68 on Wednesday night.
Maciej Bender had 18 points and nine rebounds for Mercer (13-13, 7-6 Southern Conference). Jeff Gary added 11 points. Ethan Stair had 11 points and seven rebounds.
Chevez Goodwin had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Terriers (16-10, 8-5). Storm Murphy added 15 points. Nathan Hoover had 10 points.
Mercer plays UNC Greensboro at home on Saturday. Wofford takes on Western Carolina at home on Saturday.
