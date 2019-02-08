DETROIT — Reaction to the death of former Congressman John Dingell, who died Thursday at the age of 92:

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of John David Dingell, Jr., former Michigan Congressman and longest-serving member of the United States Congress. Congressman Dingell died peacefully today at his home in Dearborn, surrounded by his wife Deborah. He was a lion of the United States Congress and a loving son, father, husband, grandfather, and friend. He will be remembered for his decades of public service to the people of Southeast Michigan, his razor sharp wit, and a lifetime of dedication to improving the lives of all who walk this earth." — Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, wife of John Dingell

___

"John Dingell — the Dean of the House and my dear friend — was not merely a witness to history. He was a maker of it. His original family name, translated into Polish, meant 'blacksmith.' Nothing could be more fitting for a man who hammered out our nation's laws, forging a stronger union that could weather the challenges of the future. John Dingell loved Michigan. He understood the connection our people have to manufacturing, to agriculture, and to the land and the Great Lakes that support our Michigan way of life." — U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan

___

"Today the great State of Michigan said farewell to one of our greatest leaders. John Dingell will forever be remembered as 'The Dean' of Congress not simply for the length of his service, but for his unparalleled record of legislative accomplishments. The Congressman's grit, humility and humor taught us all that we can disagree without being disagreeable, while still finding common ground and working together to get things done. The people of Michigan owe John Dingell ... We are a stronger, safer, healthier nation because of Congressman Dingell's 59 years of service, and his work will continue to improve the lives of Michiganders for generations to come." __ Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan

__

"Today, we have lost a beloved pillar of the Congress and one of the greatest legislators in American history. Every chapter of Chairman John Dingell's life has been lived in service to our country, from his time as a House Page, to his service in the Army during World War II, to his almost six decades serving the people of Michigan in the U.S. Congress. John Dingell leaves a towering legacy of unshakable strength, boundless energy and transformative leadership ... His memory will stand as an inspiration to all who worked with him or had the pleasure of knowing him. His leadership will endure in the lives of the millions of American families he touched." — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif