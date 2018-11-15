MINNETONKA, Minn. _ Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $3.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 13 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The provider of communication adapters posted revenue of $65.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.3 million, or 5 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $228.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in January, Digi International said it expects revenue in the range of $56 million to $60 million.

The company expects full-year earnings to be 20 cents to 35 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $245 million to $255 million.

Digi International shares have increased 21 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.59, a rise of 19 percent in the last 12 months.

