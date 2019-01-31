MINNETONKA, Minn. _ Digi International Inc. (DGII) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $4.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Minnetonka, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The provider of communication adapters posted revenue of $62.3 million in the period.

Digi International shares have climbed 18 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.86, a rise of 15 percent in the last 12 months.

