Receiver Stefon Diggs, who missed the Lions game because of a rib injury two Sundays ago, returned to practice today and was a full participant.

Meanwhile, linebacker Anthony Barr, who has missed the past two games, sat out again because of a hamstring injury.

Also missing practice today were tight end David Morgan (knee) and safety Andrew Sendejo (groin). Limited in practice today were guard Tom Compton (knee), guard Mike Remmers (low back), cornerback Xavier Rhodes (foot) and receiver Adam Thielen (low back/calf). On the injury report with full practice participation were Diggs and nose tackle Linval Joseph (ankle/shoulder).