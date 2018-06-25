ESPN Magazine’s body issue went online Monday featuring, among others, the finely tuned, entirely naked physiques of two Minnesota star athletes, Olympic gold medalist Jessie Diggins and the Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns.

In their interviews, Diggins talked about showcasing and appreciating her body for its strength and capabilities. Towns thinks he’s got a funny-looking body and that his lean abs don’t come naturally.

In her most revealing photos, Diggins is wearing nothing but her Salomon skis, boots, diamond earrings and a smile while holding her strategically placed poles during the shoot in Vermont. She was a gold medalist in cross-country skiing at the Winter Olympics in the women’s team sprint.

Diggins, 26, grew up in Afton and graduated from Stillwater High School. The magazine lists her height at 5’4” and her weight at 127.

In the accompanying interview, Diggins said it’s important to show that, “ ‘Hey, girls can be strong. Girls can have muscles.’ Cross-country skiing takes a lot of power and endurance, and it’s also a graceful sport. And I hope to be able to show those elements in the photos and to inspire younger women to be OK with who they are and what they look like,” she said.

The part of the shoot that stuck with her was being on a trail among “awesome birch trees” because “it shows how anyone can go cross-country skiing on a trail in the woods and just be in awe of how beautiful it is. It’s a silent sport. You’re moving under your own power,” she said.

In his most uncovered shots, Towns is holding a basketball hoop ripped from a shattered backboard and wearing nothing but two beaded bracelets on his right wrist with a snarl on his face. The 22-year-old is listed at 7-feet tall, 220 pounds.

Towns’ photos were shot in Los Angeles against a backdrop of mountains and feature him in various poses — including bouncing on a trampoline and doing the splits in the air — with a well-placed basketball in his hands.

In his accompanying interview, Towns said he thinks people will be surprised by how long his legs are compared to his torso, calling himself a “very lanky fellow. I think it looks a little funny. But I think people are going to be surprised to see how much work I truly put into my body so that I can do what I do on the court,” he said.

Towns said he loves the grind of the long seasons and physical work. Improbably, he was told early on that his body would be a liability on the court, he said.

“I was that chubby kid with not the flashiest body, and now I’m able to represent myself and my family and all the journeys and the trials and tribulations that I went through to get to this body,” he said.

To get his chiseled abs, Towns said he drinks water only, eats vegetables and chicken — no carbs. “Some people eat ice cream, doughnuts and drink soda all day and they have abs. I have to have a whole other spectrum,” he said.

Another athlete with Minnesota ties is pro wrestler Charlotte Flair. She’s the daughter of Ric “Nature Boy” Flair, one of the all-time greats with a career that spanned 40 years. Ric Flair spent much of his childhood in Edina. His 32-year-old daughter was born in North Carolina.