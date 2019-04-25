A cleanup effort is underway after a pipeline leaked for at least two hours in western Minnesota and sent diesel fuel into a drainage ditch, authorities said.

The fuel escaped Wednesday night near Cottonwood from "a small hole" in the Magellan Midstream pipeline, which is 8 inches in diameter and was "not active" at the time, according a statement from the Yellow Medicine County Sheriff's Office.

No one has fallen ill from the leak, and there have not been any evacuations of people or road closures in the area, the Sheriff's Office added.

In the meantime, "significant efforts" are being made in Yellow Medicine County and neighboring Lyon County to contain the fuel, which has so far contaminated a drainage ditch, the statement continued.

The cause of the leak and how much fuel escaped remains under investigation, and various regulatory agencies have been notified.

Evidence of the leak first surfaced about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday when operators at Tulsa-based Magellan's pipeline control center detected a pressure drop in the pipeline, prompting an immediate closure of the related valves, the Sheriff's Office said. The leak was halted at roughly 10:30 p.m.