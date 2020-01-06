Minnesota Timberwolves (14-21, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (15-22, ninth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jaren Jackson Jr. and the Memphis Grizzlies host Gorgui Dieng and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Grizzlies have gone 10-14 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis gives up 116.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 6-16 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks sixth in the NBA with 46.7 rebounds per game. Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves with 11.7.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Grizzlies won 115-107 in the last matchup on Dec. 1. Dillon Brooks led Memphis with 26 points, and Towns led Minnesota with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja Morant is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Jae Crowder has averaged 9.2 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Andrew Wiggins ranks second on the Timberwolves averaging 24.4 points and collecting 5.4 rebounds. Dieng has averaged 10 rebounds and added 13.7 points per game over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 5-5, averaging 118.4 points, 45.5 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points on 48.0 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 4-6, averaging 104.5 points, 47.6 rebounds, 20.4 assists, 10.1 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.8 points on 43.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: None listed.

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (left knee), Jake Layman: out (toe).