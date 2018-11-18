LOS ANGELES — Sean "Diddy" Combs is making his first public statements since the loss of Kim Porter, his longtime former girlfriend and mother of three of his children, saying they were "more than best friends" and "more than soul mates."

Porter, a former model and actress, died at her Los Angeles home Thursday at age 47. Authorities haven't given a cause.

Combs had been silent until Sunday, when he said on Twitter that he's been trying to "wake up out of this nightmare."

Combs said he and Porter had an "unexplainable relationship" and "super black love." He tweeted, "We were more than best friends," and "we were more than soul mates."

Porter and Combs were together with occasional breaks from 1994 until 2007. Together they have a 20-year-old son and 11-year-old twin daughters.