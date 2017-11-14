A 31-year-old suburbanite suspected by residents of exposing himself in numerous incidents near lakes and elsewhere in south Minneapolis for the past year or so has been caught, charged and has a court date next week.

Robert J. Stephenson, of Eagan, is charged in Hennepin County District Court with misdemeanor indecent exposure in connection with him allegedly standing at the end of a south Minneapolis alley with no clothes on one morning on Labor Day weekend. Stephenson has been charged by summons, meaning he remains free for the time ahead of a Monday court appearance.

His attorney, Eric Newmark, said Tuesday that he’s aware of the many reports of similar incidents being attributed to his client as he drives around town in his periwinkle blue Chevy Spark, but he said his client has only been charged in the one incident.

The color of the car has been noted consistently by residents who have been sharing and mapping their observations online. News media accounts have earned the man the moniker, “Periwinkle Perv.”

In one incident, a woman said she was walking her dog west of Lake Nokomis on a Sunday morning in July and saw a man and a car matching descriptions in earlier incidents. She said he “was naked and looked and smiled at her.”

About a month earlier in the Tangletown Neighborhood, a woman said she saw the man in the car in front of her home and he was pleasuring himself. She said he drove to another location nearby and carried out the same act after getting out of his vehicle.

The charge in the latest incident came thanks to Minneapolis park police winning court approval in late July to put an electronic tracking device on his car.

According to the misdemeanor criminal complaint:

Park Police Lt. Mark Swanson began monitoring Stephenson’s car from about 3 to 7 a.m. on Sept. 3 traveling in areas where indecent exposure reports had been filed. Swanson positively identified Stephenson as the driver during those middle-of-the-night hours.

About 9 a.m., Swanson received a call from a woman saying she just saw a man at the end of the alley near Oakland Avenue and 47th Street standing outside a blue Chevy Spark and “totally naked.”

Swanson checked the GPS data and confirmed that Stephenson’s car was in “that exact location at that time.”