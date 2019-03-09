It’s that time again. Time to revise the Dietary Guidelines for Americans. This time, the revisions will happen amid charges that, over the past 40 years or so, the guidelines not only haven’t helped Americans eat better, they’ve contributed to our obesity problem.

Here’s the theory: By suggesting that Americans limit fat intake, the guidelines led to decreased fat and increased carbs. That change was at least partly responsible for the rise in obesity.

The first iteration of the guidelines, in 1980, recommended that fat be limited to 30 percent of calories. That recommendation stood until 2005, when the limit changed to 20 to 35 percent.

Was anyone listening? “The average fat consumption didn’t come down much,” said Mal Nesheim, emeritus nutrition professor at Cornell and chairman of the 1990 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee.

From 1980 to 1997, fat went from 41.3 to 37.3 percent of calories (although actual fat consumption increased, carbohydrate consumption increased more) and then started to tick back up.

That’s a small drop, but it could mean that some people decreased their fat consumption dramatically. Nesheim pointed out that two major reports that came out just before the 1990 guidelines — one from the National Academy of Sciences and one from the U.S. surgeon general — both recommended lowering fat intake.

Bread with Measuring Tape Around

The problem that critics focus on, though, is not just that the percentage of calories from fat dropped. It’s that we turned to sugar and refined grains. It’s what New York University nutrition professor Marion Nestle calls the “Snackwell’s Phenomenon,” which she says took the nutrition community by surprise.

Nestle edited the 1988 Surgeon General’s Report on Nutrition and Health, which recommended reducing fat, and she said the assumption was that if people reduced meat and dairy to avoid saturated fat, they would turn to more healthful substitutes such as fruit and vegetables and would eat fewer calories overall. Instead, the food industry substituted sugars for fats in processed foods, and consumers bit. No-fat, high-sugar Snackwell’s proved more popular than, say, lentils.

Sure enough, sugar and refined carbohydrate consumption increased (sugar by 27 percent from 1980 to its peak in 1999; flours and cereals by about 36 percent). But in that same period, we ate more of everything, and total calories increased 24 percent. “The point,” Nestle said, “is calories.”

The guidelines have always advised limiting sugar. They’ve also encouraged robust vegetable consumption and calorie levels consistent with a healthy weight. The lesson is not that the guidelines caused obesity, but rather that we all take the little bits of dietary advice that allow us to eat what we want and ignore the rest. Anyone who actually followed the guidelines did fine.

The low-fat recommendation was dropped in the 2015 guidelines, but that change of heart hit the zeitgeist long before it hit the guidelines; sugar and refined grain consumption have been dropping for almost two decades as fat consumption has been on the rise. If you subscribe to the “low-fat made us fat” theory, you would expect to see our waistlines thin. But obesity has risen by nearly a third, from 31 to 40 percent. We Americans can overeat any combination of macronutrients.

“There’s a sizable body of evidence — far greater than for other diets — that shows that if you reduce carbs you can reduce obesity,” said Nina Teicholzof NYU and the author of “The Big Fat Surprise: Why Butter, Meat & Cheese Belong in a Healthy Diet.”

In super low-carb diets, the lowest-carb are ketogenic, meaning the low level of carbohydrates reduces blood sugar so much that your body converts stored fat into ketone bodies, which are then used as fuel.

There are only a handful of weight-loss trials that compare ketogenic to other diets. Some have showed significantly better results for keto, but a review in 2013 found that subjects on a ketogenic diet lost only two pounds more than those on a low-fat diet in studies that lasted one to two years. More recent reviews found either that there is no difference for weight loss, or that there is a small difference only in the short term.

“When you advise people to cut carbohydrates, or count calories, or advise a low-fat diet, in the first several weeks to couple of months, people tend to lose more weight on lower-carb diets,” said Kevin Hall of the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. “All of these diets are equally poor for long-term weight loss.”

He said the most likely reason for this is simply that people eat fewer calories; there’s no metabolic magic that ups the calorie burn. He said, “You can make extremely wide changes in fat and carbs and keep protein the same and there’s very little change, calorie-wise.”