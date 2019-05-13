Experiencing Avengers withdrawal after "Endgame"? Then consider classic comic book stories featuring Marvel's mightiest heroes. These tales — from the team's earliest days to more recent times — are chock-full of superheroes and adversaries that you may not yet know. Avengers epics, assemble!

Marvel Masterworks: Avengers, Vol. 1.

The Avengers were founded by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1963 when Ant-Man, the Hulk, Iron Man, Thor and the Wasp battled the evil Norse god Loki. This hardcover collected edition contains that story and the next nine issues of the original series as the team bounced from a close encounter with Namor, the Sub-Mariner, to the addition of Captain America and the formation of the Masters of Evil.

Avengers: Kree/Skrull War

In this 1971 space saga, written by Roy Thomas with art by Neal Adams and brothers John and Sal Buscema, the team must defend Earth in the battle between two alien races. One scene in particular has stuck with fans: The heroes are attacked by three cows (!) that are actually the shape-changing Skrulls (who also wreak havoc by pretending to be Avengers). The villainy of Skrulls will be a shock to those who know them only from the recent "Captain Marvel" film, which presented them as peaceful refugees seeking asylum.

The Avengers Omnibus Vol. 1

In 1997, after a failed reboot of many of Marvel's heroes, writer Kurt Busiek and artist George Pérez brought the classic versions back. This collection has more than 40 issues, and includes a fight with the medieval sorceress Morgan Le Fay, who gives the heroes Renaissance Faire-like names and costumes. (For instance, Captain America becomes Yeoman America.) There's also a devastating battle against Ultron, and the time-travel tale Avengers Forever, drawn by Carlos Pacheco, sheds light on the past and teases the future.

Ultimates, Vols. 1 and 2

Would the Marvel Cinematic Universe be the same without Nick Fury as played by Samuel L. Jackson? We will never know, but the Ultimates, which began in 2002, six years before the actor would start appearing in the role, was the first story to depict Jackson as Fury, offering Avengers for modern times. Mark Miller and Bryan Hitch gave readers summer blockbusters in comic book form. Take Issue No. 12, which has cinematic double-page spreads of Thor battling an alien armada, as well as a scene in which a baddie asks Captain America to surrender. Cap points to the "A" on his mask and yells, "You think this letter on my head stands for France?"

Avengers Disassembled

This collection, by Brian Michael Bendis and David Finch, ripped the team apart. Bendis rebuilt the Avengers, adding Wolverine and the normally solitary Spider-Man to the roster. He also raised the profile of Spider-Woman, Captain Marvel and Luke Cage, who ends up becoming a leader, a husband and a father. Bendis wrote the Avengers from 2004 to 2012 and made them Marvel's No. 1 franchise, dethroning the X-Men after many years on top.