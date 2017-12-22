Hot holiday toys have always been hard to find. Remember the Cabbage Patch Kids? How about Tickle Me Elmo? But if it seems as if it’s getting worse, it’s not your imagination.

The culprit: computerized “cyberbots” — software programs — that constantly scan online shopping markets looking for the most popular toys and snapping them up as soon as they are offered for sale. Then the items are resold for a hefty profit — double, triple and even quadruple the original price — on sites such as eBay and Amazon.

“If it’s popular, it’s going to be taken by bots and resold,” said Omri Iluz, co-founder and chief executive of a California-based cybersecurity firm, PerimeterX.

The bots work by constantly combing retail websites, searching for sales and analyzing URLs. The moment an item is in stock, the software runs through the checkout process at a speed that is “completely inhuman,” said Iluz.

The bots are drawn to scarce items “like sharks to blood” and use web-scraping techniques to guess the ID of an unreleased product. That allows them to make purchases before an official sale becomes public. Once they’ve identified a target, the bots can use various internet addresses to bypass purchasing limits set by retailers.

Laura Oliver, who blogs about deals on her website, A Frugal Chick, has been keeping tabs on Fingerlings — those colorful chirping monkeys (and sloths and unicorns) that wrap around your finger — for months, and notifies her readers on Facebook whenever she finds a retailer that has them in stock.

Colorful Fingerlings wrap around your finger.

The supply will sometimes last only 25 minutes, Oliver said. And that makes them one of the longer-lasting products.

“They are the only one that if I throw it up on social media I feel like my people have a chance to get it before it disappears,” she said. “I’ve had readers comment that they’ve put the Fingerlings in their cart on the Walmart website, and when they go to check out, it’s gone.”

Walmart did not respond to a request for comment.

Toys ‘R’ Us says on its website that Fingerlings are available in its brick-and-mortar stores. When asked about the cyberbots, the retailer declined to comment, referring instead to a statement from Christin Fernandez, vice president for communications for the Retail Industry Leaders Association, that said retailers and suppliers “are working around the clock to make sure American families have access to the season’s hottest items” and are “committed to taking precautions to mitigate fraud and illegal transactions.”

Minneapolis-based Target has taken measures to deter resellers, said spokesman Eddie Baeb, “including quantity limits for purchases and technologies designed to help us monitor and prevent reseller activity.”

Other hot toys, such as the Barbie Hello Dreamhouse, the L.O.L. Surprise! Doll and the Super Nintendo Entertainment System NES Classic Edition, also have sold out and are appearing on Amazon and eBay advertised at prices several times higher than retail.

The bots are making legal purchases, Iluz pointed out. And they are boosting retailers’ sales. But the long-term ramifications aren’t rosy.

“The entire ecosystem breaks down,” he said.

The bots do not become loyal customers. On the contrary, they can frustrate and chase away the longtime clientele.

“When an advertised item is unavailable because of out-of-stocks, customers don’t blame bots, they blame the retailer,” said Roger Beahm, a professor of marketing at the Wake Forest University School of Business.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., has asked retail trade associations to take action to “help prevent future Grinch bots from stealing the season’s hottest toys,” he said in a statement.

Unusual purchases ought to raise a red flag, said Angelo Roefaro, a spokesman for Schumer.

“Say there’s a suspicious order placed — for example a massive quantity at extreme speed — they should be able to have some human intervention in that transaction and potentially block the sale,” Roefaro said.

Schumer co-sponsored the Better Online Ticket Sales Act, or BOTS Act, which was signed into law last December and is targeted at online ticket scalpers. The law makes it illegal to bypass ticketing website security measures and fines hackers who circumvent the system.

But even if the law eventually is expanded to cover toys, it’s not going to help parents who are scrambling this weekend to buy presents. And it’s not going to address the fad-toy phenomenon, Beahm said, something that is guided more by emotions and marketing than practical matters.

“Sometimes it’s important to remain a little more rational in our purchase decisions,” he said, and to remember the fate of fad items such as the Beanie Babies, which are now “practically worthless.”