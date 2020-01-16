CHARLESTON, S.C. — James Dickey had 19 points and 12 rebounds to lead UNC Greensboro to a 79-69 win over The Citadel on Wednesday night.
Isaiah Miller had 14 points for UNC Greensboro (14-5, 4-2 Southern Conference). Angelo Allegri added 13 points. Malik Massey had 10 points.
Fletcher Abee had 20 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (6-10, 0-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Brady Spence added 17 points. Kaiden Rice had 13 points and six rebounds. Kaelon Harris had nine points and 10 rebounds.
UNC Greensboro matches up against Chattanooga at home on Saturday. The Citadel plays VMI on the road on Saturday.
