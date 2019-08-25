MIAMI — One day after squandering a seven-run lead in a loss, the Philadelphia Phillies didn't let it happen again. This time, they built another big advantage and shut down the Miami Marlins.

Corey Dickerson had a career-high four hits and five RBIs to lead the Phillies to a 9-3 victory over the Marlins on Saturday night.

In the series opener on Friday night, last-place Miami overcame the huge deficit and won 19-11.

"It's a hard game," Dickerson said. "You also deal with failure every day. What makes this game great is we have short memories. If we didn't, you couldn't play this game. Losing one game, it's still only one game. It's a wash and you keep going."

Zach Eflin pitched six solid innings for his first win since June 24. Eflin (8-11) allowed two runs, six hits and struck out two. He was lifted after 79 pitches in his second start since an extended stay in the bullpen.

"In the zone, attacking, efficient and strong for six innings," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said of Eflin. "That was the right amount of time to be out there. Maybe the most important part about this if he continues to pitch well for us he's built up again. He's capable of giving us length and he's capable of being efficient."

Scott Kingery's three-run homer off Miami rookie starter Jordan Yamamoto highlighted a six-run fourth and erased a 1-0 deficit. Kingery drove Yamamoto's fastball over the left-center field wall for his 15th home run.

Yamamoto (4-5) was lifted after his two-out walk to Rhys Hoskins loaded the bases and capped a 13-pitch at bat. Marlins reliever Tyler Kinley walked Realmuto on four pitches and allowed Dickerson's two-run double.

"Everybody makes in-game adjustments," Yamamoto said, "It's just one of those things you have to make adjustments to. You have to do what you have to do to get them out."

Kinley and Yamamoto combined to throw 62 pitches in a half-inning which lasted 39 minutes.

"Both games have been super long," Dickerson said of Saturday's 3 hour, 37 minute game that followed the series opener that went 4:10. "Takes a lot out of you. You just have stayed focused."

Yamamoto allowed six runs, six hits, walked four and struck out three. After winning his first four major league decisions, he is winless since July 16 with an 8,18 ERA in his last seven outings.

"When he gets hurt, it's missing location," Miami manager Don Mattingly said. "The more guys see him, you've got to be better."

Dickerson's bases-clearing double off reliever Wei-Yin Chen in the seventh increased Philadelphia's lead to 9-2.

Three Phillies relievers allowed one run — on Jorge Alfaro's homer off Mike Morin in the seventh — over the final three innings.

Hoskins had three walks and increased his NL-leading total to 101.

The Marlins took the lead on Neil Walker's RBI single in the first. Walker's line drive to right scored Jon Berti, who reached on an infield single and stole second.

IMPROVING IN THE BULLPEN

Before returning to the rotation on Aug. 17, Eflin's previous four outings were in relief. Eflin said his time as a reliever helped him overcome the rough stretch that removed him from a starting role.

"It had been three or four weeks in the making," Eflin said. "When I got back to the rotation, I was pretty much set up. I've got to do what I have to do to be the best version of myself on the field."

ROSTER MOVES

The Phillies optioned RHP Nick Pivetta to Triple-A Lehigh Valley before Saturday's game and recalled LHP Austin Davis from the same minor league club. In Friday's series opener, when the Marlins rallied from a 7-0 deficit and won 19-11, Pivetta got the loss as he allowed five runs (one earned) and four hits in 2 1/3 innings of relief.

The Marlins recalled OF-INF Austin Dean from Triple-A New Orleans to replace OF-3B Brian Anderson, who was placed on the injured list after he was hit by a pitch and fractured a left metacarpal Friday.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Juan Nicasio (rotator cuff tendinitis) was placed on the 10-day injured list. RHP Edgar Garcia was recalled from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Marlins: OF Cesar Puello (hip) will continue his rehab assignments at Triple-A New Orleans after one-game at Single-A Jupiter, where he went 2 for 3 and had an RBI on Friday.

UP NEXT

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola (12-3, 3.51) will start the series finale. Despite allowing two earned runs in 14 1/3 innings in his two previous starts of the season against Miami, Nola is 0-1 with a no decision.

Marlins: RHP Elieser Hernandez (2-5, 5.18) has yet to pitch past the sixth inning in his nine starts with the Marlins in 2019.