– eight with the Philadelphia Athletics playing for the legendary Connie Mack — Dick Siebert returned to the Twin Cities and started working at a local radio station.

A short time later, another baseball opportunity came along. In 1947, Siebert became the baseball coach at the University. Between 1947 and 1978, Siebert coached the Gophers to 754 victories, 11 Big Ten titles and three national championships (1956, 1960 and 1964).

Siebert, who was born in Massachusetts before his family moved to Minnesota, grew up in St. Paul. He is a member of the College Baseball Hall of Fame and the baseball field at the University of Minnesota is named after him.

DICK SIEBERT

Class: 1987.

Sport: Baseball.

Team: Gophers.