Area Dick’s Sporting Goods stores are set to jump on the Vikings bandwagon should the team win the NFC Championship game on Sunday and advance to the Super Bowl on Feb. 4.

Eight Minnesota stores will be open on Sunday evening and open early Monday morning to offer football fans an assortment of NFC Championship gear. Stores in Burnsville, Maple Grove, Roseville, Woodbury, Minnetonka, Richfield, Coon Rapids and Waite Park will open Monday morning at 6 a.m.

Dick’s has covered their bets though should the Eagles win.

Dick’s Sporting Goods has 21 stores in the Philadelphia area and those stores will also stay open late on Sunday and open early Monday to sell NFC Championship gear to Eagles fans should their team win.

Stores are able to stock gear quickly thanks to a number of quick turn t-shirt printers who contract with professional sports leagues to get championship gear to the market within hours.

The Science Museum of Minnesota learned this fall how difficult but lucrative it is to quickly make, deliver and stock popular clothing items when a character on the Netflix series “Stranger Things,” wore a purple Science Museum of Minnesota hoodie featuring a brontosaurus skeleton in the new season of the series this fall.