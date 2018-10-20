Dick Modzelewski, a star defensive tackle for the New York Giants in the 1950s and '60s, has died at 87.

The team said in a statement Saturday he died Friday at his home in Eastlake, Ohio, outside Cleveland. No cause was given.

Modzelewski spent 14 years in the NFL, eight with the Giants, including six title games. He teamed with Andy Robustelli, Rosey Grier and Jim Katcavage on one of the great defensive lines.

Modzelewski also appeared in two championship games with the Cleveland Browns. He joined the NFL with Washington in 1953 and also played for Pittsburgh, never missing a game in his career.

He starred at Maryland in college and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1993. He coached in the NFL for 22 years, including the 1978 season as the Giants' defensive coordinator.

Modzelewski is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy Jane, and four children.

A funeral is set for Oct. 26 in Mentor, Ohio.