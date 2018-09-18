Everyone wants to ask Dick Cavett the same question, and it is a question that he never wants to answer: Of all today’s talk-show hosts, who is the “next Dick Cavett”?

“Well, that’s an awkward subject matter for me, because I know all of them,” Cavett, 81, said on a recent sunny afternoon at his sprawling country house in Connecticut. “I’m not addicted to talk shows. God knows, I’ve spent enough time on them.”

For three decades, Cavett was the thinking person’s Johnny Carson, embodiment of an East Coast sophisticate. He wore smart turtlenecks and double-breasted blazers, had more cultural references than a Google server and laced martini-dry witticisms into lengthy, probing talks with 20th-century luminaries including Bette Davis, James Baldwin, Mick Jagger and Jean-Luc Godard.

Viewers tuned in to see Muhammad Ali opine about the Vietnam War or to see Yoko Ono show her conceptual art in a 90-minute discussion with John Lennon.

Fans of current talk shows would hardly know what to make of a 1971 “Cavett” episode featuring Norman Mailer and Gore Vidal, who had recently compared Mailer to Charles Manson in a New York Review of Books essay. After Mailer accused Vidal of “intellectual pollution” and Cavett of being “smaller intellectually” than himself, Cavett suggested, in what was perhaps the original sick burn, “Why don’t you fold it five ways and put it where the moon don’t shine?”

In fact, Cavett says, “ ‘intellectual’ was a word that always made me go up the wall, partly because I knew how the word is esteemed in the world of television. I was called ‘intellectual,’ I guess, because I didn’t know any better than to read the guests’ books.”

In the absence of anything like them, episodes of his show have gotten an unexpected second life: not only as boxed DVD sets on Amazon, but also as a nightly staple of the nostalgia-themed network Decades, as well as on YouTube, where Cavett’s interviews have been viewed millions of times.

Sometimes even he watches them — not to admire himself so much as to try to recall them.

“I have virtually 3 percent memory of what I’m seeing on the screen,” he said. “People I would have sworn I never had on — there they are, for 90 minutes.”

Although his last talk show, on CNBC, ended in 1996, he has stayed in public view: making cameos on “The Simpsons” and “Gossip Girl,” attending film premieres and doing guest appearances on late night. And he noodles around on Twitter, a medium seemingly invented for his verbal parry and thrust. “Imagine Donald Trump’s library,” he wrote in a recent tweet. “You’d have to.”

He continues to write, including occasional columns for the New York Times and collaborating on the script for “Ali & Cavett: The Tale of the Tapes,” a documentary film directed by Robert S. Bader making the festival rounds and scheduled to appear on HBO next year. The film explores Muhammad Ali’s transformation from cocky boxing upstart to outspoken political activist through his appearances — more than a dozen — on Cavett’s show.

Theirs was a close if unlikely friendship that lasted five decades. “Dick Cavett was the whitest of white guys in America,” the Rev. Al Sharpton says in the film. “But he gave blacks that had been considered outside of the mainstream like Ali a chance to be heard and a chance to say what they wanted to say unfiltered, which was rare.”

He has been credited by many of today’s talk show hosts for shaping their careers. Asked the same about himself, he points to Jack Paar, the early “Tonight Show” host, who gave him a vital piece of advice.

“He said, ‘Hey, kid, when you do your show, don’t do interviews.’ I thought, ‘Did I hear you right? Am I supposed to read to the guests?’ He said, ‘No, no, no, I mean “interviews,” Q. and A. Make it a conversation.’ ”

The late-night landscape has changed a lot since then, Cavett said. Unscripted moments seem increasingly rare. Now it’s about clickable clips. A typical modern-day talk show includes “a nice actress who’s so ‘excited’ about her new movie, and so ‘excited’ about her director, and so ‘excited’ about the costumes. ‘Excited’ is a word that could easily be stricken from the show business vocabulary.”

Watching his shows, Cavett said, produces an “odd sensation. There I am, sitting with Lucille Ball or someone like that, and it is overlain by the thought ‘One of us is dead.’

“So far,” he added wryly, “it’s always the other one.”