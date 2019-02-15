ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Retired radio talk show host Diane Rehm is speaking in favor of a Maryland measure to allow the terminally ill to end their lives with a doctor's help, but opponents say it could enable vulnerable people who aren't terminally ill to kill themselves.
Rehm, a former NPR host, has supported assisted-death legislation since her husband, John, died while in hospice care in 2014. She says he felt betrayed the law would not allow a physician to end his suffering.
Paul Okerblom listened with opponents outside a crowded hearing room. He says elderly people could choose to end their lives because they feel they have become a burden.
Medically assisted deaths are legal in California, Colorado, Hawaii, Montana, Oregon, Vermont and Washington.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.