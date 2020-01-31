LOS ANGELES — Lamine Diane had 26 points as Cal State Northridge got past UC Santa Barbara 79-67 on Thursday night.
Terrell Gomez added 22 points and Darius Brown II 14 for the Matadors (9-14, 4-3 Big West Conference), who made 8 of 16 3-pointers and shot 57% overall. Festus Ndumanya grabbed eight rebounds.
Max Heidegger scored a season-high 30 points for the Gauchos (13-8, 2-4) and Amadou Sow added 14 points and 11 rebounds.
The Matadors improve to 2-0 against the Gauchos on the season. Cal State Northridge defeated UC Santa Barbara 83-75 on Jan. 22. Cal State Northridge faces Hawaii on the road on Saturday. UC Santa Barbara faces Long Beach State on the road on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media Talk about Bonanzaville! $345 Rolex that could be worth $700K is talk of 'Antiques Roadshow' in N.D.
More from Star Tribune
TV & Media Talk about Bonanzaville! $345 Rolex that could be worth $700K is talk of 'Antiques Roadshow' in N.D.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Milwaukee hosts Denver following Middleton's 51-point showing
Denver Nuggets (33-15, second in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (41-6, first in the Eastern Conference)Milwaukee; Friday, 9 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee plays the…
Wolves
Minnesota takes on Los Angeles, looks to break 10-game slide
Minnesota Timberwolves (15-32, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (33-15, third in the Western Conference)Los Angeles; Saturday, 3 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Minnesota…
Vikings
The glitz of Super Bowl heads to a blue-collar part of Miami
Rashad Fenton used to work at Hard Rock Stadium.
Wolves
Nikola Jokic carries short-handed Nuggets past Jazz 106-100
Nikola Jokic is raising another aspect of his game — his voice.
Vikings
How to bet on the Super Bowl as legal sport betting spreads
With legal sports betting continuing to spread in the U.S., this year's Super Bowl is likely to be among the most wagered-on championship games ever.