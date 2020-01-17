RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Lamine Diane had 36 points as Cal State Northridge beat UC Riverside 80-68 on Thursday night.
Terrell Gomez had 17 points for Cal State Northridge (7-12, 2-1 Big West Conference), which snapped its four-game road losing streak. Elijah Harkless added 11 points.
Angus McWilliam had 15 points for the Highlanders (12-7, 2-1). Callum McRae added 14 points. Dikymbe Martin had 13 points.
Arinze Chidom, who led the Highlanders in scoring coming into the contest with nine points per game, shot only 17 percent for the game (1 of 6).
Cal State Northridge matches up against UC Davis at home on Saturday. UC Riverside faces UC Irvine on the road on Saturday.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
New-look Wild cools off Lightning, hangs on to beat Tampa Bay 3-2
The Wild on Thursday rolled out a mostly new look to tackle Tampa Bay, which had won 11 of its previous 12 games.
Gophers
'Blindsided and shocked': Suspended by Whalen, Gophers guard Pitts plans to transfer
Destiny Pitts, the Gophers' leading scorer, on Sunday was suspended by head coach Lindsay Whalen. In a tweet, Pitts said her suspension was for "body language" during an earlier team loss.
Wolves
Ingram scores 49, Pelicans end Jazz's 10-game winning streak
The New Orleans Pelicans wildly celebrated Brandon Ingram's off-balance jumper in the final seconds of regulation, believing it had won the game.
Gophers
Washington rebounds with 64-56 victory over Oregon State
Isaiah Stewart scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half, RaeQuan Battle scored 11 first-half points in the first start of his career, and Washington beat Oregon State 64-56 on Thursday night.
Wild
Grubauer makes 27 saves, Avalanche blank Sharks 4-0
Valeri Nichushkin's only shot of the game gave Colorado the lead in the first minute. Philipp Grubauer made it stand up for the last 59.