GREENSBORO, N.C. — Diamonds are a Goodwill's best friend.
News outlets cite a news release from Goodwill Industries of Central North Carolina in reporting a Greensboro resident recently donated an 18-karat, white gold necklace featuring 176 diamonds. Appraised at $6,480, the necklace has attracted 10 bids on Goodwill's online auction .
The necklace's price rose from $1,650.99 on Aug. 31 to $5,002.01, as of Wednesday morning. The bids jumped Tuesday, as news outlets began to report on the find.
Vice President of Retail Operations Celeste MacMurdo said in a release that putting the necklace up for online auction attracts more bidders. The Goodwill organization plans to funnel the proceeds into its mission of providing free and low-cost job training and placement services.
MacMurdo praised Greensboro residents' charity.
