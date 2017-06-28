Diamond Reynolds, who garnered worldwide attention when she livestreamed the aftermath of her boyfriend's shooting by a police officer last year, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in an unrelated assault case, and informed the court that she expects to travel the country next month for TV appearances, along with an August trip to London for an art exhibit created in her honor.

The information was disclosed through her attorneys, Mike Padden and Karlowba Adams Powell, during an omnibus hearing in Ramsey County District Court. Reynolds is charged with second- and third-degree assault for allegedly taking part in a hammer attack on a woman in February.

Adams Powell said after the hearing that Reynolds, 27, would be traveling to New York and San Francisco in July for "several upcoming ventures," including TV appearances where she'll talk about the fatal shooting of her boyfriend, Philando Castile. St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted at trial earlier this month for killing Castile during a routine traffic stop in Falcon Heights on July 6.

Adams Powell said one of Reynolds' TV commitments is with NBC, but did not immediately have other details about all of her appearances. Reynolds declined to comment after her hearing, deferring to Adams Powell and Padden.

Reynolds was doing "about as good as could be expected," Adams Powell said of her client's well-being in the wake of the verdict and last week's release of dramatic dashcam footage and other evidence in the case. "She's taking it day-by-day."

Adams Powell said Reynolds and her daughter, 5, will travel to London for a week starting Aug. 12 on an all-expenses-paid trip to celebrate artist Luke Willis Thompson's portrait of Reynolds. The portrait is on exhibition at the Chisenhale Gallery in London.

Adams Powell said the trip will coincide with Reynolds' daughter's birthday.

"In November 2016, with the assistance of Chisenhale Gallery, Thompson established a conversation with Reynolds, and her lawyer, and invited Reynolds to work with him on the production of an artwork," according to the Chisenhale Gallery's website. "Thompson proposed to make an aesthetic response that could act as a 'sister-image' to Reynolds' video broadcast. Thompson and Reynolds agreed to produce a film together, to be presented in London, and which would break with the well-known image of Reynolds, caught in a moment of violence and distributed within a constant flow of news.

"The final work was produced in April 2017. It is a silent portrait of Reynolds shot on 35mm, black and white film and will be presented in the gallery as a single screen work."

Padden said he intends to file three motions in Reynolds' assault case: a motion to dismiss the charges, a motion to compel prosecutors to amend the criminal complaint and a motion to address evidence in the alleged victim's car.

According to Padden: cellphone data collected by St. Paul police show that Reynolds was five miles from the alleged assault scene at the time. Allegations that a hammer was used in the attack don't match up with a defense expert's assessment that the alleged victim's injuries are consistent with damage caused by a fingernail, and police returned the alleged victim's vehicle back to her instead of preserving evidence inside the car.

"The notion that a hammer was used is complete nonsense," Padden said.

According to the complaint: Reynolds and Chnika Blair, 18, confronted the victim on Feb. 28 in a parking lot in the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane. The two women "jumped" the victim, with Reynolds allegedly wielding a hammer.

Dyamond Richardson, 26, pulled up in another vehicle and allegedly sprayed the victim with "bear mace."

Richardson was apparently upset with the victim's friend, who had previously picked a fight with Richardson. Reynolds alleged that the same friend had damaged Reynolds' vehicle, the charges said.

Blair is also charged in the case. Richardson pleaded guilty to third-degree assault for her role, and is set to be sentenced in August.

Reynolds has a pretrial scheduled in the case for Aug. 4, and a trial set for Aug. 28.

