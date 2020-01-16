PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Alpha Diallo had 19 points as Providence edged past St. John's 63-58 on Wednesday night.
Luwane Pipkins had six rebounds for Providence (11-7, 4-1 Big East Conference). David Duke added six rebounds. Kalif Young had eight rebounds.
LJ Figueroa had 12 points, nine rebounds and five steals for the Red Storm (12-6, 1-4). Rasheem Dunn added 11 points and six rebounds. Greg Williams Jr. had 10 points.
Providence plays Creighton on the road on Saturday. St. John's plays Seton Hall at home on Saturday.
Bryson Williams hit a hook shot with 2:22 remaining in overtime to give UTEP the lead en route to an 80-77 win over UTSA on Wednesday night.
