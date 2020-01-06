Providence (9-6, 2-0) vs. Marquette (11-3, 1-1)

Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two senior guards will be on display as Alpha Diallo and Providence will take on Markus Howard and Marquette. Diallo is averaging 14.8 points over the last five games. Howard has scored 31 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 27 over his last five games.

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Howard, Sacar Anim, Koby McEwen and Brendan Bailey have collectively accounted for 68 percent of Marquette's scoring this season. For Providence, Diallo, David Duke, Luwane Pipkins, Emmitt Holt and Maliek White have collectively accounted for 70 percent of all Providence scoring, including 73 percent of the team's points over its last five games.

KEY CONTRIBUTIONS: Howard has directly created 40 percent of all Marquette field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has 38 field goals and 18 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Providence is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 65 points and 9-1 when scoring at least 65.

STREAK STATS: Marquette has won its last eight home games, scoring an average of 80.8 points while giving up 60.

DID YOU KNOW: Marquette has attempted the seventh-most free throws in all of Division I. The Golden Eagles have averaged 24.5 free throws per game.