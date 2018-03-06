Diablo Cody may be headed to Broadway. /Michael Nagle

Is Diablo Cody fixing to EGOT? The former City Pages journalist already has her Oscar, for the "Juno" screenplay, and she has written the book for "Jagged Little Pill," the Alanis Morissette musical that debuts at American Repertory Theater in Massachusetts this May. ART has been an incubator for Broadway musicals, which means the show is likely to debut on Broadway next season. Which could mean there's a Tony Award in Cody's future?

The musical has been in the works for years but ART benefit attendees were given a sneak peek of some of the "Jagged" numbers -- including "Hand in My Pocket" and "Uninvited," which, no, is not on the album, "Jagged LIttle Pill," but will be in the show, anyway. The musical is directed by Diane Paulus, who also staged the "Pippin" revival that reached these parts a couple years ago and, although there's no word on when we might get a look at "Jagged" here, we're mentioning it because we thought you oughta know.