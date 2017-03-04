HINCKLEY, MINN. — The DFL re-elected Ken Martin to be chair of the party Saturday, defeating Donna Cassutt after a contentious race that revealed fissures in the party going into the 2018 election.

“We need to stop agonizing and start organizing,” Martin said during his speech to the more than 400 delegates, who were joined by party activists and elected officials gathered here to choose leaders going into the 2018 election.

DFLers are feeling angst about the coming election in which Republicans are poised to win control of all levers of state government if they protect a big House majority and win the governor’s race.

Martin had the support of most of the state’s DFL elected officials, including Rep. Keith Ellison, a party grass roots favorite who sent a video message to the convention for Martin.

Despite the commanding victory, Martin remains at the helm of a party whose activists are still seething from the 2016 election results and demanding answers to questions about what went wrong.

“Was it really beyond our control?” Cassutt asked about the 2016 results.

Cassutt tried to frame the election as one pitting the establishment, status quo candidate against her own upstart candidacy for change that would emphasize grass roots organizing over fundraising, polls and ads.

But Martin’s deep roots among party activists and organized labor overcame DFLers’ disappointment with the 2016 results and desire for change.

The convention also served as an early testing ground for DFLers who have declared their candidacy for governor or are considering it.

St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman touted his leadership on DFL issues while governing the city. Rep. Erin Murphy spoke about her working class roots. State Auditor Rebecca Otto said she his holding well attended “listening sessions” with voters. U.S. Rep. Rick Nolan gave a rousing defense of progressive policies like a single payer health care system.

Events like Saturday’s convention offer an opportunity for candidates to impress the party’s’ most stalwart activists and win them over in advance of next year’s endorsing convention.

Martin tried to unify the delegates even before his victory was announced and promised to expand the DFL footprint to reach all corners of the state after devastating losses in greater Minnesota that cost the party control of the Senate. “If you’re going to turn districts from red to purple to blue, we have to start paying attention” to all voters, he said.