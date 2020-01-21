Voters in northeast Minneapolis will have the opportunity Tuesday to help fill the House seat left open by the death of DFL Rep. Diane Loeffler in November.

Polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. On the primary ballot are 11 DFL candidates competing for Loeffler’s District 60A seat. A 12th candidate represents the Legal Marijuana Now Party. No Republicans are on the ballot.

Loeffler, an eight-term representative, died of cancer.

Results are expected to be posted to the Secretary of State website by Tuesday evening. Tuesday’s top vote-getter for each party will make it onto the ballot for the special general election on Feb. 4, which will be held in time for the winner to be sworn in for the upcoming session.

Minneapolis officials said that while the Early Vote Center will be open for early voting for the March 3 presidential primary — the state’s first primary presidential election after decades of caucuses — special election voters must vote at their precincts on Tuesday.

More information on the special election is available on the city’s Elections & Voter Services website, vote.minneapolismn.gov.

The election comes on the same day as the start of spring semester at the University of Minnesota. Gov. Tim Walz has said the date was chosen “to accommodate the large student population in the district.”

The special election is the second of two this winter to fill open House seats. In the other, Republican Paul Novotny won a two-person primary earlier this month for the District 30A seat previously held by Rep. Nick Zerwas, who resigned in December and became a lobbyist at the Capitol. Novotny, a longtime member of the Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office, will face DFL candidate Chad Hobot in the general election to represent the historically Republican community.