It’s been routine for residents within Senate District 41 to hold meetings at the Columbia Heights Public Library, but this past week the library barred the group from gathering there and canceled its reservation days before a final meeting ahead of Tuesday’s caucus.

District residents voiced their frustration and concern over the new interpretation of the city-owned, public library’s policy at Monday’s City Council meeting — some coming from neighboring St. Anthony to address the council. The district, represented by DFL Sen. Carolyn Laine, includes north metro communities of Columbia Heights, Fridley, New Brighton, St. Anthony and Spring Lake Park.

City Attorney Jim Hoeft said political groups are not allowed to use the library. But district residents say that’s not spelled out in the library’s policy and the ban runs counter to past practices.

The council will be discussing the issue Monday at work session.

A reservation was made by a DFL group to use a room Saturday, Feb. 22. Jon Rehlander, vice chair of the group, said the library contacted him Wednesday morning to let him know the reservation had been canceled.

“For years we’ve been gathering there,” Rehlander said. “At this point they’re sticking with the policy as they are newly interpreting it.”

The library’s policy states that meeting space will be made available to the public “regardless of beliefs or affiliations of the individuals or groups requesting their use.” It says rooms may be scheduled by Columbia Heights residents or public nonprofit groups. Cancellations require two weeks’ notice, the policy says.

Theresa Strike, vice chair of the DFL group’s communications committee and a Columbia Heights resident, said a regularly scheduled meeting at the library for last Tuesday was also blocked. Strike, who has a master’s degree in library science, said this is an “issue of professional ethics.”

Saturday’s meeting was moved to the Fridley library. St. Anthony resident and activist Nancy Robinett said it is less convenient than the new Columbia Heights library.

John Bristow, director of the DFL group, lives within walking distance of the Columbia Heights library. The retired veteran said he doesn’t drive and the last minute cancellation was concerning. He said all of this is “peculiar timing” in light of the upcoming primary election.