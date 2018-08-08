ST. PAUL, Minn. — The three Democrats and two Republicans running for Minnesota governor are talking farming and trading jabs ahead of next week's primary.

All five candidates met Wednesday in a forum in Redwood Falls at the annual FarmFest. That field will shrink to just two when voters from each party choose a nominee in a primary election Tuesday.

Former Gov. Tim Pawlenty called himself the "unquestioned champion" of renewable fuels, and Democratic candidates said they supported the production mandates Pawlenty signed. GOP opponent Jeff Johnson questioned the government's involvement in such mandates.

And candidates tucked in a few barbs — but mostly against the other party. Democratic Rep. Tim Walz faulted budget cuts under Pawlenty's watch for rising property taxes on farmland. Pawlenty and Johnson criticized Democrats for pushing to expand MinnesotaCare.