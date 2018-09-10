Dez Bryant's Twitter troll game is in All-Pro form.

The free-agent wide receiver called out his former team with a series of critical tweets aimed at the Dallas Cowboys after they dropped their season opener.

Bryant was released in April after eight seasons with the team and remains unsigned. He has received interest from Cleveland and Baltimore, but his thoughts were with the Cowboys during — and after — their 16-8 season-opening loss at Carolina.

When one fan asked Bryant to have his agent call Cowboys owner Jerry Jones so Dallas could re-sign him, the three-time Pro Bowl selection said he was OK. He also suggested in the same response that he could fit in New England or with the Dallas' NFC East rivals in Washington.

"I rather go somewhere I can show case my skills for real," Bryant tweeted. "If I line up next to Gronk hogan Edelman I'm for sure getting a 1 on 1 match up plus I won't be getting criticized controlled for expressing my love for the game..Washington is cool as well."

When some fans suggested he was just trying to get himself a job, Bryant said he's "not begging anyone," and added in another tweet said he's "not making a pitch."

Bryant had previously been critical of the Cowboys' playcalling on offense, and he was at it again on Sunday.

"It's kind of cool calling out all of the signals and knowing which route players are about run," he wrote.

Bryant later posted a laughing crying face emoji when Cowboys beat writer Brandon George of The Dallas Morning News tweeted that offensive coordinator Scott Linehan declined comment after the game.

After a barrage of tweets, Bryant said he would be done talking about the Cowboys after Sunday .

"If I try to say something good or a factual it always turned out to be negative plus I don't want it to seem that's where I'm focused," he tweeted. "I know the team well so it's hard not for me to speak .. all I ever cared about was winning."

But since the day wasn't over, Bryant wasn't finished taking shots at his former team.

When someone suggested the Cowboys would have beaten the Panthers if they still had Bryant and kicker Dan Bailey, the wide receiver tweeted: "Real fact."

George tweeted that Jones left the locker room quickly without comment as most reporters were interviewing running back Ezekiel Elliott.

"I love Jerry," Bryant responded. "I honestly don't think HE wanted me gone so I feel his pain."

In one of his final posts of the night , a fan asked Bryant to predict the Cowboys' final record this season.

"I think they are going to be dominant," he said.