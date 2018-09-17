PHILADELPHIA — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says free speech on college campuses is being threatened and told students in Philadelphia that listening to people with differing views is an important part of education.

DeVos appeared at a student Town Hall on Monday as part the National Constitution Center's Constitution Day, commemorating the 231st anniversary of the document's signing.

DeVos says some university administrators are trying to shield students from ideas they "subjectively decide" are offensive.

She says that part of the problem is that as a nation "we have abandoned truth" and that many see truth as a personal point of view.

She urged students to approach others with respect and to engage with those who have differing views.

During a question-and-answer session, one student told DeVos that the administration of Republican President Donald Trump doesn't appear to be playing by those rules.