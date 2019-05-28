Devin Smeltzer has been called up by the Twins from Class AAA Rochester and will make his major league debut by starting tonight's game against the Brewers at Target Field.

Michael Pineda, who started Monday's 5-4 loss to Milwaukee, went on the 10-day injured list because of right knee tendinitis.

Smeltzer, 23, had a 1.82 ERA in four starts for the Red Wings. In nine minor league games this year with Rochester and Class AA Pensacola he is 3-2 with a 1.15 ERA, 48 strikeouts in 54⅔ innings and an opponents' batting average of .199.

The Twins got Smeltzer in the Brian Dozier trade with Los Angeles, along with minor league outfielder Luke Raley and second baseman Logan Forsythe, last July. The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder was a fifth-round pick by the Dodgers out of San Jacinto Junior College in Houston in 2016. He will wear No. 31 tonight.

Pineda is 4-3 with a 5.34 ERA. The Twins will push back their starting rotation, with Martin Perez opening a four-game series in Tampa Bay on Thursday night. With off days Wednesday and Monday, the Twins would not have needed Pineda as the fifth starter until June 8.

Smeltzer's spot on the Twins' 40-man roster opened when the team designated pitcher Austin Adams for assignment on Friday. Adams was claimed off waivers by the Tigers.