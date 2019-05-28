Devin Smeltzer has been called up by the Twins from Class AAA Rochester and will make his major league debut by starting tonight’s game against the Brewers at Target Field.
Michael Pineda, who started Monday’s 5-4 loss to Milwaukee, went on the 10-day injured list because of right knee tendinitis.
Smeltzer, 23, had a 1.82 ERA in four starts for the Red Wings. In nine minor league games this year with Rochester and Class AA Pensacola he is 3-2 with a 1.15 ERA, 48 strikeouts in 54.2 innings and an opponents batting average of .199.
The Twins got Smeltzer in the Brian Dozier trade with Los Angeles last year. He will wear No. 31 tonight.
Pineda is 4-3 with a 5.34 ERA.
