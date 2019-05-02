Penny Lane might be documentary film’s most compellingly cockamamie social historian.

In 2013, she made her feature-length debut with “Our Nixon,” compiled almost entirely of home movies taken by members of the eponymous president’s staff during their years in the White House. Lane, who, when she isn’t making movies, is a professor of art history at Colgate University, delivers a more formally conventional film with her latest, “Hail Satan?”

In this lively, equal parts funny and discomfiting film, she follows a group of self-identified Satan-worshipers to study their beliefs and practices.

What she finds is surprising and much deeper and more important than the surface of goth makeup, unsettling rituals and weird symbolism initially suggests. What might strike the viewer as a bunch of attention-seeking provocateurs interested in upsetting the bourgeois apple cart for its own sake instead become a brave, idealistic band of misfits and rebels dedicated to such values as reason, personal liberty, bodily autonomy and secularism in the public square.

Lane introduces a collection of thoughtful, creative, passionate people who are linked not by their belief in evil or a mythical fallen angel but by their shared outsiderism and insistence that, in the words of Detroit Satanic Temple leader Jex Blackmore, “framing the lack of free will as salvation was one of the greatest tricks ever played on mankind.” She is referring to the Adam and Eve story, which Lane illustrates with kitschy instructional films.

The film includes illuminating interviews with such scholars as Princeton University historian Kevin Kruse, who puts even the most sophomoric and silly antics of Temple followers into serious political context, crediting them for waging front-line battles on behalf of free expression and the separation of church and state.

Hail Satan? ★★★ out of 4 stars Rating: R for nudity and profanity Theater: Uptown

Lane also gives viewers a useful primer in how religiosity entered the public sphere through such leaders as Billy Graham and the “satanic panic” hysteria of the 1990s.

As a history lesson every bit as clarifying as it is cockeyed, “Hail Satan?” possesses unarguable value. But it also serves as a reminder of why we embrace nonconformity, pluralism and tolerance. You don’t have to see the movie’s subjects as rebellious heroes to admire their willingness to take a stand. Even at their most outré, they’re utterly of a piece with the American way.