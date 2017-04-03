Downtown Minneapolis bar Devil’s Advocate will close at the end of the week and then reopen several blocks away.

The restaurant at 89 S. 10th St. – which is owned by Erik Forsberg, the owner of Dan Kelly’s Pub and Erik the Red – will close after brunch on Sunday, April 9. It made the announcement on its social media channels Monday.

However, a Facebook post further outlined plans to move the operation to the current Dan Kelly’s Pub, after a renovation. The Dan Kelly's brand will discontinue.

“We've all known our building has been in negotiations to be sold for over two years,” the post read. “It finally happened, and we've been given our notice.”

The post outlined no timetable for the reopening, saying only “these things take time.”

Forsberg did not immediately answer a call for comment.