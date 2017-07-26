Developers revised plans for a sprawling 374-unit apartment project that includes a 20-story tower to be built on a full block in a bustling Minneapolis neighborhood near the Mississippi River.

The project was initially proposed by Bloomington-based Doran Cos. and Minneapolis-based CSM Corp. after the team paid $15.8 million for a three-block site that includes a surface parking lot and a General Mills research facility in a corner of the city that’s already a hotbed for developers.

Earlier this summer, after presenting its plans to neighbors and to the Minneapolis Planning Commission’s Committee of the Whole, a team of architects from Doran went back to the drawing board and on Tuesday night presented revised plans to the Heritage Preservation Commission.

New plans call for a slightly more dense development. It would have a 20-story tower with 215 apartments and face University Avenue SE.; a five-story structure would have 143 apartments that front 2nd Street and 3rd Avenue SE.; and 16 walk-up townhouses around a two-level parking garage. This proposal represents only 2.54-acres of the nearly nine-acre site.

Tony Kuechle, a senior vice president of development for Doran, said the entire project will be rental apartments.

“The design changed to incorporate feedback from the neighborhood and Planning Commission Committee of the Whole,” he said.

Kuechle said the team will likely make further changes based on feedback from the preservation commission before a formal submission is made later this month.

Several other developers have proposed or are building apartment or condo towers in the area. M.A. Mortenson is nearing groundbreaking on apartment tower. Lennar Multifamily has topped off an apartment tower and is planning a second phase. And Alatus is ready to break ground on a 40-story condo tower. A proposal to build an apartment tower that would replace Nye’s Polonaise Room was scaled back and construction is underway on a mid-rise rental building. Construction is also underway on a high-rise apartment tower on the nearby University of Minnesota campus.

Doran recently sold the last of the six student housing rental projects he developed on campus and has no plans to build more. The company developed and still owns the Mill and Main rentals that face the parkway along the river.