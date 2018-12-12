NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Wednesday:
Deutsche Bank AG, up 70 cents to $9.03
Bloomberg News reported that the German government might make it easier for the bank to combine with rival Commerzbank.
Verizon Communications Inc., down $1.60 to $57.25
The company said it will take a $4.6 billion charge to cover weak results from its Oath media business.
United Rentals Inc., up $6.44 to $108.30
The equipment rental company gave a strong 2019 forecast and said it will resume buying back its own stock.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc., down $4.02 to $47.01
The arcade and restaurant chain's sales were weaker than analysts expected.
Twitter Inc., up $1.80 to $36.25
Technology and internet companies made some of the largest gains on the U.S. market Wednesday.
Under Armour Inc., down $2.31 to $19.81
The athletic gear retailer gave up some of its recent gains following its annual investor day.
WEC Energy Group Inc., down $1.02 to $73.87
Investors bought high-growth stocks, and utilities and other high-dividend stocks didn't do as well as the rest of the market.
Occidental Petroleum Corp., up 71 cents to $65.41
Energy companies rallied along with crude oil prices.
