NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Thursday:
Deutsche Bank AG, down 47 cents to $9.42
German authorities searched the bank's offices as part of a money laundering investigation.
Quest Diagnostics Inc., down $8.99 to $87.94
The medical lab operator cut its forecasts and said it expects testing volumes to decrease.
Qualcomm Inc., up $1.46 to $58.11
The chipmaker's CEO said the company is close to resolving a licensing dispute with Apple.
Tech Data Corp., up $16.21 to $89.89
The information technology products company's forecasts for the current quarter were stronger than analysts expected.
Express Inc., down 36 cents to $6.80
The clothing and accessories chain said sales in November have been weak and lowered its annual forecasts.
Abercrombie & Fitch, up $3.58 to $20.70
The teen clothing retailer said its profit climbed as it cut costs, and its sales were better than expected.
Tilly's Inc., down $3.22 to $12.04
The clothing retailer reported lower than expected sales and gave a disappointing fourth-quarter forecast.
Titan Machinery Inc., up $3.63 to $17.81
The agriculture and construction equipment seller had a better third quarter than analysts expected.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.