ANTWERP, Belgium — Home favorite Thomas Detry was involved in a seven-way tie for the lead after the first day of the inaugural Belgian Knockout on Thursday.
Detry carded a 4-under 67 to share the lead with English pair Matthew Baldwin and Ryan Evans, Spaniard Jorge Campillo, Nico Geyger of Chile, Malaysian Gavin Green and Jeff Winther of Denmark.
The event has an unusual format. The opening two rounds are strokeplay before the leading 64 players compete in 9-hole knockout stroke-play matches at the weekend.
