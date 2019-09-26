Minnesota Twins (98-60, first in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (46-111, fifth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: TBD Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (1-12, 6.85 ERA)

LINE: Twins -199; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Detroit and Minnesota will play on Thursday.

The Tigers are 21-50 against AL Central opponents. Detroit has hit 145 home runs this season, the lowest total in the American League. Brandon Dixon leads the club with 15, averaging one every 25.4 at-bats.

The Twins are 47-25 against opponents from the AL Central. Minnesota's team on-base percentage of .336 is fifth in the league. Nelson Cruz leads the club with an OBP of .379. The Twins won the last meeting 5-1. Randy Dobnak earned his second victory and Luis Arraez went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Minnesota. Drew VerHagen took his third loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon leads the Tigers with 15 home runs and is batting .247. Dawel Lugo is 12-for-32 with three doubles, a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Jorge Polanco leads the Twins with 69 extra base hits and is slugging .490. Miguel Sano is 11-for-39 with a double, a triple, five home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 2-8, .226 batting average, 5.18 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Twins: 7-3, .273 batting average, 4.21 ERA, outscored opponents by six runs

Tigers Injuries: Daniel Stumpf: (elbow), Tyson Ross: (nerve), Matt Moore: (knee), Blaine Hardy: (elbow), Michael Fulmer: (elbow), JaCoby Jones: (wrist), Niko Goodrum: (groin).

Twins Injuries: Sean Poppen: (elbow), Jake Odorizzi: (hamstring), Sam Dyson: (shoulder), Max Kepler: (shoulder), Marwin Gonzalez: (oblique), Byron Buxton: (shoulder), Ehire Adrianza: (oblique).