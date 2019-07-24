DETROIT — Police say a Detroit gas station clerk who was apparently trying to shoot a potato chip thief ended up wounding a bystander instead.
Police say a young man was shot in the chest Tuesday night at the gas station on the city's west side. At the same time, a different person was trying to leave without paying for several bags of potato chips. Police say the clerk fired through the gas station's glass door at the alleged thief.
The wounded man was taken to a hospital in temporary serious condition. Police say they detained both the suspected thief and the clerk.
The case is expected to be reviewed by prosecutors for possible charges.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Nation After Neil Armstrong died in 2012, Ohio hospital paid his family a secret $6 million settlement
More from Star Tribune
Nation After Neil Armstrong died in 2012, Ohio hospital paid his family a secret $6 million settlement
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
National
Lending money to staffers can cause problems for employers
Many small business owners lend money to staffers who are short of cash before payday or who have unexpected expenses or crises. The risk bosses face is not getting paid back.
Business
When employees need personal help, business owners respond
When David Winters' staffers ask for financial help, advice or to borrow a company car, the answer is yes.
Variety
Professor sues Tuskegee claiming age, race discrimination
A white professor at historically black Tuskegee University says he's suing the school, claiming he's been denied the salary he deserves because of age and race discrimination.
National
Judge won't block US asylum restrictions at southern border
A federal judge said Wednesday that the Trump administration can enforce its new restrictions on asylum for people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border while lawsuits challenging the policy play out.
National
Confederate statue vandalized with profanity against Trump
A Confederate statue in Charlottesville, Virginia, that became a rallying point for white nationalists was found vandalized Wednesday with an expletive against President Donald Trump.